HCP (HCP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “HCP has resorted to strategic divestitures and is also lowering its Brookdale-portfolio concentration. Recently, in sync with its efforts, the company announced the shift in its operator for 24 senior living communities owned by them, from Brookdale to Atria Senior Living. Moreover, this healthcare REIT is poised to gain from its diverse and high-quality portfolio, increasing healthcare spending and an aging population. Nevertheless, the softness in the seniors’ housing fundamentals amid new supply is anticipated to thwart the company’s pricing power. Further, the hike in interest rate and stiff competition remain concerns for the company. Over the past three months, shares of the company have underperformed the industry. Further, the stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share being revised downward in a month’s time.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCP. Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on HCP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS reiterated a sell rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo cut their price target on HCP from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on HCP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HCP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of HCP (NYSE:HCP) opened at $23.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. HCP has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,473.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.34.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. HCP had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that HCP will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.09%.

In other news, insider Kendall K. Young purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $306,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,599.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HCP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,168,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,869 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in HCP by 26.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,762,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HCP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,470,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,316,000 after purchasing an additional 343,232 shares in the last quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in HCP by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in HCP by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,013,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,126 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

