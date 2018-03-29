Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact HD Supply (HDS) Share Price

News headlines about HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HD Supply earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.7963797118777 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get HD Supply alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HDS. BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.94. 1,248,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,739. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $6,944.39, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $42.25.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. HD Supply had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/hd-supply-hds-receives-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-17-updated.html.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces.

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.