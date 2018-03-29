Advantest (ATEYY) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Advantest (OTCMKTS: ATEYY) is one of 156 public companies in the “ELECTRONICS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Advantest to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantest and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $1.37 billion $132.06 million 38.89 Advantest Competitors $4.31 billion $334.76 million 49.78

Advantest’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Advantest. Advantest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Advantest pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Advantest pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “ELECTRONICS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 31.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “ELECTRONICS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “ELECTRONICS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 6.90% 10.68% 5.15% Advantest Competitors -27.32% -7.74% -1.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Advantest and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantest Competitors 460 2502 3899 181 2.54

As a group, “ELECTRONICS” companies have a potential upside of 13.70%. Given Advantest’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advantest has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Advantest has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advantest competitors beat Advantest on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products, such as test handlers and device interfaces. The Company engages in research and development activities, and provides maintenance and support services associated with these products. It operates in three segments: semiconductor and component test systems, which provides customers with test system products for semiconductor industry and electronic parts industry; mechatronics systems, which provides product lines, such as test handlers, mechatronic-applied products, for handling semiconductor devices and device interfaces that serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured and operations related to nano-technology products, and services, support and others, which consists of customer solutions provided in connection with semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segment, support services, equipment lease business and others.

