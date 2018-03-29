Comparing Global Brass and Copper (BRSS) & OMNI-LITE INDS CAN (OLNCF)

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE: BRSS) and OMNI-LITE INDS CAN (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Global Brass and Copper has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMNI-LITE INDS CAN has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Brass and Copper and OMNI-LITE INDS CAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Brass and Copper 0 0 0 0 N/A OMNI-LITE INDS CAN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Brass and Copper and OMNI-LITE INDS CAN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Brass and Copper $1.56 billion 0.47 $50.90 million $2.30 14.54 OMNI-LITE INDS CAN $7.18 million 1.52 $760,000.00 $0.09 12.09

Global Brass and Copper has higher revenue and earnings than OMNI-LITE INDS CAN. OMNI-LITE INDS CAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Brass and Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Global Brass and Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Global Brass and Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Brass and Copper and OMNI-LITE INDS CAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Brass and Copper 3.26% 46.79% 9.61% OMNI-LITE INDS CAN 11.74% 4.38% 3.67%

Dividends

Global Brass and Copper pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. OMNI-LITE INDS CAN does not pay a dividend. Global Brass and Copper pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Global Brass and Copper beats OMNI-LITE INDS CAN on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Brass and Copper Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. is a converter, fabricator, processor and distributor of specialized non-ferrous products, including a range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube and fabricated metal component products. The Company operates through three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster. Its Olin Brass segment is engaged in manufacturing, fabricating and converting specialized copper and brass sheet, strip, foil, tube and fabricated products. The Chase Brass segment is engaged in manufacturing brass rod, including round, hexagonal and other shapes. The A.J. Oster segment is engaged in processing and distributing copper and copper-alloy sheet, strip and foil, operating six service centers in the United States, Puerto Rico and Mexico. Its products are used in a range of applications across markets, including the building and housing, munitions, automotive, transportation, coinage, industrial machinery and equipment, and general consumer end markets.

OMNI-LITE INDS CAN Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. develops, produces, and markets specialized metal matrix composite, aluminum, carbon, and stainless steel alloy products to Fortune 500 companies. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components and jet engine components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves and airbag retainer rivets for the automotive industry; inventory control cups and other components for inventory control systems for the commercial industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry. The company also distributes its track spikes online. It serves customers primarily in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

