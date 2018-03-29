Head to Head Analysis: Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NETS) and Summer Infant (SUMR)

Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE: NETS) and Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of Netshoes (CAYMAN) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Summer Infant shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Summer Infant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Netshoes (CAYMAN) and Summer Infant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netshoes (CAYMAN) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Summer Infant 0 0 3 0 3.00

Netshoes (CAYMAN) presently has a consensus price target of $21.88, suggesting a potential upside of 328.92%. Summer Infant has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 133.05%. Given Netshoes (CAYMAN)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Netshoes (CAYMAN) is more favorable than Summer Infant.

Profitability

This table compares Netshoes (CAYMAN) and Summer Infant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netshoes (CAYMAN) N/A N/A N/A Summer Infant -1.18% 8.20% 1.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Netshoes (CAYMAN) and Summer Infant’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netshoes (CAYMAN) $533.75 million 0.30 -$46.35 million N/A N/A Summer Infant $189.87 million 0.12 -$2.24 million ($0.12) -9.83

Summer Infant has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Netshoes (CAYMAN).

Summary

Summer Infant beats Netshoes (CAYMAN) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netshoes (CAYMAN)

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited is a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Latin America. The Company focuses on offering an online consumer platform in Latin America. The Company operates through two segments: Brazil and International. The Company operates in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico. The Brazil segment consists of retail sales of consumer products from all of its verticals (which includes sales of sporting goods and related garments, as well as fashion and beauty goods) carried out through its sites Netshoes.com.br and Zattini.com.br and third-party sites that it manages, as well as its business to business offline operation. The International segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (mainly sporting goods and related garments) from its sites Netshoes.com.ar and Netshoes.com.mx in Argentina and Mexico.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc. is an infant and juvenile products company. The Company is engaged in the juvenile industry, providing mothers and caregivers a range of products to care for babies and toddlers. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed over 1,100 products in several product categories, including monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear and feeding products. It markets its products, under its Summer Infant, SwaddleMe and Born Free brand names. Its anchor products in its product categories include monitoring, such as wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)/Internet, video, audio and prenatal; safety, including gates, bath, potties, boosters and positioners; nursery, such as swaddle, travel accessories, safe sleep, soothers and sleep aides; baby gear, including strollers, bassinets, high chairs and playards, and feeding products, such as bottles, drinking cups, bibs and placemats, electronics and pacifiers. It sells its products across the globe to national retailers, as well as independent retailers.

