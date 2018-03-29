Head to Head Analysis: Rose Rock Midstream (RRMS) & Crestwood Midstream Partners (CMLP)

Rose Rock Midstream (NYSE: RRMS) and Crestwood Midstream Partners (NYSE:CMLP) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Rose Rock Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Crestwood Midstream Partners does not pay a dividend. Rose Rock Midstream pays out 303.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rose Rock Midstream has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Rose Rock Midstream and Crestwood Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rose Rock Midstream 5.87% 8.49% 3.12% Crestwood Midstream Partners -9.82% -22.64% -10.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rose Rock Midstream and Crestwood Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rose Rock Midstream N/A N/A N/A $0.87 31.22 Crestwood Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A ($0.76) -8.13

Crestwood Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rose Rock Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rose Rock Midstream and Crestwood Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rose Rock Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Crestwood Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Rose Rock Midstream beats Crestwood Midstream Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rose Rock Midstream Company Profile

Rose Rock Midstream, L.P. owns, operates, develops and acquires diversified portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in providing midstream energy related services, such as crude oil gathering, transportation, storage, distribution and marketing in Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wyoming. Its segments include Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Its Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses in the United States. Its Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses in the United States. Its Supply and Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing and blending business in the United States. The Company operates in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota and Montana, the Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) and the Niobrara Shale in the Rocky Mountain region, and the Granite Wash and Mississippi Lime Play in the Mid-Continent region.

Crestwood Midstream Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Midstream Partners LP (Crestwood) develops, acquires, owns and operates primarily fee-based assets and operations within the energy midstream sector. The Company has three reporting segments: gathering and processing (G&P), providing natural gas gathering, processing, treating and compression services to producers in multiple unconventional shale plays; storage and transportation, which owns and operates natural gas storage facilities, and NGL and crude services, including crude oil rail terminals, the Arrow gathering system, its fleet of over-the-road crude oil and produced water transportation assets, an NGL storage facility, and US Salt, LLC. It provides infrastructure solutions across the value chain to service liquids-rich and crude oil shale plays across the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets that connect fundamental energy supply with energy demand across North America.

