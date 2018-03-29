Comparing Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN) and The Competition

Shentel (NASDAQ: SHEN) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “UTIL-TELEPHONE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Shentel to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Shentel has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shentel’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of Shentel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of shares of all “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Shentel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shentel and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shentel $611.99 million $66.39 million 27.07 Shentel Competitors $13.90 billion $1.18 billion 3.42

Shentel’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Shentel. Shentel is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Shentel pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Shentel pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 1,608.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Shentel and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shentel 10.87% 4.16% 0.90% Shentel Competitors -1.70% 4.22% -0.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Shentel and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shentel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shentel Competitors 365 916 946 43 2.29

Shentel presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. As a group, “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies have a potential upside of 191.66%. Given Shentel’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shentel has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Shentel beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Shentel Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. It offers integrated voice, video, and data communications services. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 192 cell site towers built on leased land and owned land; and leases space on towers to third party wireless service providers. The Cable segment offers video, Internet, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, DSL Internet access, and long distance access services in Shenandoah County, as well as portions of Rockingham, Frederick, Warren, and Augusta counties in Virginia; video services in portions of Shenandoah County; and leases fiber optic facilities in the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, northern Virginia, and adjacent areas along the Interstate 81 corridor. The company offers its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

