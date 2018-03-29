Financial Comparison: SkyWest (SKYW) vs. Easyjet (EJTTF)

SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) and Easyjet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

SkyWest has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easyjet has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of SkyWest shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of SkyWest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SkyWest pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Easyjet does not pay a dividend. SkyWest pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SkyWest and Easyjet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWest 0 1 2 1 3.00 Easyjet 0 1 1 0 2.50

SkyWest presently has a consensus price target of $59.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.92%. Given SkyWest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SkyWest is more favorable than Easyjet.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SkyWest and Easyjet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWest $3.20 billion 0.89 $428.90 million $8.07 6.74 Easyjet $6.40 billion 1.45 $386.55 million N/A N/A

SkyWest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Easyjet.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWest and Easyjet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWest 13.39% 12.08% 3.41% Easyjet N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SkyWest beats Easyjet on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

Easyjet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 803 routes and a fleet of 257 aircraft. The company also engages in trading and leasing aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

