Head-To-Head Comparison: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) vs. Australia and New Zealand Banking (ANZBY)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) and Australia and New Zealand Banking (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Australia and New Zealand Banking has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Australia and New Zealand Banking pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Australia and New Zealand Banking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Nova Scotia $28.86 billion 2.56 $6.12 billion $5.25 11.75 Australia and New Zealand Banking $26.30 billion 2.32 $4.88 billion N/A N/A

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Australia and New Zealand Banking.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Australia and New Zealand Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Australia and New Zealand Banking shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Australia and New Zealand Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Nova Scotia 22.69% 14.78% 0.91% Australia and New Zealand Banking N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Nova Scotia and Australia and New Zealand Banking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Nova Scotia 0 0 7 0 3.00 Australia and New Zealand Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.87%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Australia and New Zealand Banking.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats Australia and New Zealand Banking on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia-Pacific. The Bank offers a range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. Its segments include Canadian Banking, which provides a suite of financial advice and banking solutions to retail, small business, commercial and wealth management customers in Canada; International Banking, which provides a range of financial products, solutions and advice to retail and commercial customers in select regions outside of Canada; Global Banking and Markets, which provides corporate banking, investment banking, capital markets and transaction banking solutions, and Other, which represents smaller operating segments, including Group Treasury.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides a range of banking and financial products and services. The Company’s segments include Australia; New Zealand; Institutional; Asia Retail & Pacific; Wealth Australia, and Technology, Services and Operations (TSO) and Group Centre. The Company’s operations span Australia, New Zealand, and a number of countries in the Asia Pacific region, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the United States. The Australia division consists of the retail and the corporate and commercial banking (C&CB) business units. The New Zealand division consists of the retail and the commercial business units. The Institutional division services global institutional and business customers. The Asia Retail & Pacific division consists of the Asia retail and the Pacific business units. The Wealth Australia division consists of the insurance and funds management business units. The TSO and Group Centre division provides support to the operating divisions.

