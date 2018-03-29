Head to Head Comparison: Barclays (BCS) vs. China Const Bk (CICHY)

Barclays (NYSE: BCS) and China Const Bk (OTCMKTS:CICHY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of China Const Bk shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barclays and China Const Bk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $27.15 billion 1.84 -$1.65 billion ($0.55) -21.33 China Const Bk $122.76 billion 0.20 $34.83 billion $2.74 7.58

China Const Bk has higher revenue and earnings than Barclays. Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Const Bk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Barclays has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Const Bk has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. China Const Bk pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Barclays pays out -40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Const Bk pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Barclays and China Const Bk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 2 6 3 0 2.09 China Const Bk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Barclays and China Const Bk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays -8.62% 3.71% 0.22% China Const Bk N/A N/A N/A

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, is a global financial services holding company. The Company is engaged in credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services. The Company’s segments include Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK segment includes the local consumer, small business, the United Kingdom wealth and credit cards business.

China Const Bk Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Business segments. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as foreign currency deposits, all in one accounts, and RMB deposits; personal business loans, personal car loans, and personal housing loans; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold account; credit cards; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products. It also provides corporate banking products and services, including corporate term, notification, and demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement and statement of deposits; SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans; international settlement and financing services, and FI services for foreign banks; fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; and custody services, as well as e-banking services. In addition, the company offers corporate services comprising institutional services comprising services for government agencies, services for non-banking financial institutions, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, and bank-insurance cooperation. It has approximately 14,985 institutions, including 14,956 domestic institutions and 29 overseas institutions. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

