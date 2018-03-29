Head to Head Comparison: Danaos (DAC) & Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP)

Danaos (NYSE: DAC) and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Danaos and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos 18.57% 22.61% 3.81% Navios Maritime Midstream Partners 14.73% 4.64% 2.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Danaos and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $451.73 million 0.30 $83.90 million $0.76 1.64 Navios Maritime Midstream Partners $83.05 million 1.04 $14.63 million $0.70 5.77

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Midstream Partners. Danaos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navios Maritime Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Danaos and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 1 0 0 2.00 Navios Maritime Midstream Partners 2 1 0 0 1.33

Danaos presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.00%. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 77.39%. Given Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Midstream Partners is more favorable than Danaos.

Risk and Volatility

Danaos has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 41.8%. Danaos does not pay a dividend. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners pays out 241.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Danaos beats Navios Maritime Midstream Partners on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation is a holding company and an international owner of containerships, chartering its vessels to a range of liner companies. The Company’s principal business is the acquisition and operation of vessels. The Company conducts its operations through the vessel owning companies, whose principal activity is the ownership and operation of containerships that are under the management of a related party of the company. The Company’s manager is Danaos Shipping Company Limited (Danaos Shipping). The Company has a fleet of over 50 containerships aggregating approximately 329,590 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Its containership fleet includes approximately 53 containerships deployed on time charters and approximately two containerships deployed on bareboat charter. Gemini Shipholdings Corporation (Gemini), a company beneficially owned by the Company, owns approximately four additional containerships of over 24,000 TEU aggregate capacity.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (Navios Midstream) is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to own, operate and acquire crude oil tankers under long-term employment contracts, as well as refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers under long-term employment contracts. The Company focuses to charter its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners and large vessel operators. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet consists of six very large crude carriers (VLCCs), which had an average remaining employment term of approximately 4.2 years. Its VLCC vessels include Shinyo Ocean, Shinyo Kannika, Shinyo Saowalak, Shinyo Kieran, C. Dream and Nave Celeste. The Company also provides seaborne shipping services under long-term time charters.

