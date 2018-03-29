Head to Head Comparison: Halcon Resources (HK) & The Competition

Halcon Resources (NYSE: HK) is one of 171 public companies in the “OIL-EXP&PROD” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Halcon Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Halcon Resources has a beta of 3.97, meaning that its stock price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halcon Resources’ competitors have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Halcon Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcon Resources 141.73% -2.12% -1.01% Halcon Resources Competitors 4.28% 189.05% 87.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Halcon Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcon Resources 0 2 6 0 2.75 Halcon Resources Competitors 1299 6125 9585 268 2.51

Halcon Resources currently has a consensus target price of $10.29, indicating a potential upside of 111.21%. As a group, “OIL-EXP&PROD” companies have a potential upside of 25.73%. Given Halcon Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Halcon Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Halcon Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Halcon Resources $377.96 million $535.68 million 1.32 Halcon Resources Competitors $1.27 billion $85.67 million 5.60

Halcon Resources’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Halcon Resources. Halcon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Halcon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “OIL-EXP&PROD” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of Halcon Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “OIL-EXP&PROD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Halcon Resources beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas. The Company’s oil and natural gas assets consist of undeveloped acreage positions in unconventional liquids-rich basins/fields. The Company has reserves in its core resource plays of approximately 143.6 MMBoe, of which over 92% are oil and natural gas liquids, and approximately 55% are proved developed. The Company has working interests in approximately 123,000 net acres prospective in the Bakken/Three Forks formations in North Dakota.

