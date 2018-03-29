Head-To-Head Contrast: Wayfair (W) & Liberty Interactive QVC Group (QRTEA)

Liberty Interactive QVC Group (NASDAQ: QRTEA) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of Liberty Interactive QVC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Liberty Interactive QVC Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of Wayfair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Liberty Interactive QVC Group and Wayfair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Interactive QVC Group 1 1 8 0 2.70 Wayfair 1 9 12 0 2.50

Liberty Interactive QVC Group presently has a consensus target price of $32.13, indicating a potential upside of 28.60%. Wayfair has a consensus target price of $85.90, indicating a potential upside of 29.84%. Given Wayfair’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Liberty Interactive QVC Group.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Interactive QVC Group and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Interactive QVC Group 11.64% 17.97% 6.67% Wayfair -5.18% -31,507.11% -25.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Interactive QVC Group and Wayfair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Interactive QVC Group $10.38 billion 1.08 $1.21 billion $2.75 9.08 Wayfair $4.72 billion 1.24 -$244.61 million ($2.82) -23.46

Liberty Interactive QVC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wayfair. Wayfair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Interactive QVC Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Interactive QVC Group has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayfair has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Interactive QVC Group beats Wayfair on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Interactive QVC Group

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc. (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc. (Evite). The Company’s segments include QVC, zulily, and Corporate and other. Evite is an online invitation and social event planning service on the Web. As of December 31, 2016, QVC marketed and sold a range of consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs distributed to approximately 362 million households each day and through its Websites, including QVC.com, and other interactive media, such as mobile applications. Zulily’s merchandise includes women’s, children’s and men’s apparel, children’s merchandise and other products, such as kitchen accessories and home decor.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States. The International segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through its international sites. It has an online selection of furniture, decor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal decor and other home goods. As of December 31, 2016, it had offered five sites, including Websites, mobile-optimized Websites and mobile applications: Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio and Birch Lane. Wayfair is an online destination for all things home. Birch Lane offers a collection of furnishings and home decor. Its sites feature certain products under its house brands, such as Three Posts and Mercury Row.

