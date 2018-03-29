Head-To-Head Comparison: Limbach (LMB) vs. The Competition

Limbach (NASDAQ: LMB) is one of 79 publicly-traded companies in the “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Limbach to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Limbach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of shares of all “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” companies are held by institutional investors. 82.9% of Limbach shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Limbach has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limbach’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Limbach and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limbach 0 0 1 0 3.00 Limbach Competitors 413 1985 2400 91 2.44

Limbach currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.30%. As a group, “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” companies have a potential upside of 2.12%. Given Limbach’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limbach is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Limbach and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limbach -0.65% -1.14% -0.27% Limbach Competitors -0.33% 4.11% 4.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Limbach and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Limbach $446.99 million $1.87 million -17.21 Limbach Competitors $8.01 billion $302.05 million 25.48

Limbach’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Limbach. Limbach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Limbach rivals beat Limbach on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contractor services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefab construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The companys customers include healthcare facilities; education, including schools and universities; sports and amusement, including arenas and related facilities; transportation, including passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities, including federal, state, and local agencies; hospitality, including hotels and resorts; corporate and commercial office buildings; retail and mixed use; residential multifamily apartment buildings (excluding condominiums); and industrial manufacturing. It serves customers primarily located in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

