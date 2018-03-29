Head to Head Comparison: NxStage Medical (NXTM) vs. The Competition

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ: NXTM) is one of 256 publicly-traded companies in the “MED PRODS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NxStage Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NxStage Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NxStage Medical 0 8 0 0 2.00 NxStage Medical Competitors 1091 4525 8458 279 2.55

NxStage Medical currently has a consensus price target of $29.86, indicating a potential upside of 19.96%. As a group, “MED PRODS” companies have a potential upside of 12.82%. Given NxStage Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NxStage Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of NxStage Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “MED PRODS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of NxStage Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “MED PRODS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NxStage Medical has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NxStage Medical’s peers have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NxStage Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NxStage Medical -3.68% -6.80% -4.45% NxStage Medical Competitors -647.19% -110.05% -15.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NxStage Medical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NxStage Medical $393.94 million -$14.47 million -355.57 NxStage Medical Competitors $3.69 billion $127.47 million -2.80

NxStage Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NxStage Medical. NxStage Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NxStage Medical peers beat NxStage Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. It operates through three segments. The System One segment includes revenues from the sale and rental of the System One and PureFlow SL dialysate preparation equipment and the sale of disposable products in the home and critical care markets. The In-Center segment includes revenues from the sale of blood tubing sets and needles for hemodialysis, primarily for the treatment of end-stage renal disease patients at dialysis clinics, and needles for apheresis. It markets extracorporeal disposable products under the Medisystems brand. The Services segment includes revenues from dialysis services provided to patients at its NxStage Kidney Care dialysis centers. Its product offerings include Home Dialysis, Next-Generation Hemodialysis System, Critical Care, Next-Generation Critical Care System and In-Center.

