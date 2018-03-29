Head to Head Contrast: Alliance HealthCare Services (AIQ) and Dextera Surgical (DXTR)

Alliance HealthCare Services (NASDAQ: AIQ) and Dextera Surgical (NASDAQ:DXTR) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Alliance HealthCare Services has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dextera Surgical has a beta of -1.63, meaning that its stock price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance HealthCare Services and Dextera Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance HealthCare Services 3.63% N/A 3.07% Dextera Surgical -402.96% N/A -195.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alliance HealthCare Services and Dextera Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance HealthCare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Dextera Surgical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dextera Surgical has a consensus target price of $0.75, indicating a potential upside of 2,049.00%. Given Dextera Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dextera Surgical is more favorable than Alliance HealthCare Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Alliance HealthCare Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Dextera Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.8% of Alliance HealthCare Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Dextera Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliance HealthCare Services and Dextera Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance HealthCare Services N/A N/A N/A ($0.16) -81.25 Dextera Surgical $3.42 million 0.49 -$17.22 million ($1.77) -0.02

Alliance HealthCare Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dextera Surgical. Alliance HealthCare Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dextera Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alliance HealthCare Services beats Dextera Surgical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance HealthCare Services Company Profile

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc. (Alliance) is a provider of outsourced healthcare services to hospitals and providers. The Company operates through three segments: Radiology Division, Oncology Division and Interventional Healthcare Services Division. The radiology segment comprises diagnostic imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) and other imaging services. The radiology segment also comprises radiation oncology services. The interventional healthcare services segment provides interventional healthcare through therapeutic minimally invasive pain management procedures medical management, laboratory testing and other services. The Company operates freestanding outpatient radiology, oncology and interventional clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) that are not owned by hospitals or providers. It operates over 560 diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy systems.

Dextera Surgical Company Profile

Dextera Surgical Inc., formerly Cardica, Inc., designs and manufactures stapling devices that enable the advancement of minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company is engaged in commercializing and developing its MicroCutter 5/80 stapler based on its staple-on-a-strip technology for use by thoracic, pediatric, bariatric, colorectal and general surgeons. Its MicroCutter 5/80 is a commercially available cartridge-based microcutter device with approximately five millimeter shaft diameter, over 80 degrees of articulation, and an approximately 30 millimeter staple line cleared for specified indications for use in the United States, and in the European Union (EU) for a range of indications for use. It designs, manufactures and markets automated anastomotic systems used by surgeons to perform anastomoses during on- or off-pump coronary artery bypass graft procedures and these products include the C-Port xA system, the C-Port Flex A system and the PAS-Port Proximal Anastomosis System.

