Southwest Gas (SWX) versus Atmos Energy (ATO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) and Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atmos Energy and Southwest Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmos Energy N/A 10.39% 3.93% Southwest Gas 7.61% 10.00% 2.98%

Risk & Volatility

Atmos Energy has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwest Gas has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Atmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Southwest Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Atmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Southwest Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atmos Energy and Southwest Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmos Energy $2.76 billion 3.38 $396.42 million $5.45 15.43 Southwest Gas $2.55 billion 1.29 $193.84 million $4.03 16.92

Atmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Southwest Gas. Atmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwest Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atmos Energy and Southwest Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmos Energy 1 1 3 0 2.40 Southwest Gas 0 3 0 0 2.00

Atmos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $83.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.82%. Southwest Gas has a consensus target price of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.83%. Given Southwest Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southwest Gas is more favorable than Atmos Energy.

Dividends

Atmos Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Southwest Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Atmos Energy pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southwest Gas pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atmos Energy has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years and Southwest Gas has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Atmos Energy beats Southwest Gas on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation is a fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. It operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services. Its nonregulated businesses provide natural gas management, transportation and storage services to local gas distribution companies, including certain of its natural gas distribution divisions and industrial customers in the Midwest and Southeast. It also manages its natural gas pipeline and storage assets, including its intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. The company installs, replaces, repairs, and maintains energy distribution systems from the town border station to the end-user; and develops industrial construction solutions. The company also serves customers in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario in Canada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

