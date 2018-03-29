Head-To-Head Contrast: HubSpot (HUBS) vs. CGI Group (GIB)

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) and CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of CGI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of HubSpot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CGI Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HubSpot and CGI Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $375.61 million 11.08 -$39.71 million ($1.08) -101.76 CGI Group $8.26 billion 2.00 $788.50 million $2.70 21.22

CGI Group has higher revenue and earnings than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CGI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

HubSpot has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGI Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HubSpot and CGI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 4 11 0 2.73 CGI Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

HubSpot currently has a consensus price target of $92.67, suggesting a potential downside of 15.68%. CGI Group has a consensus price target of $73.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.98%. Given CGI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CGI Group is more favorable than HubSpot.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and CGI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -10.57% -16.27% -5.19% CGI Group 9.50% 17.54% 9.69%

Summary

CGI Group beats HubSpot on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc. (HubSpot) provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company’s software platform features integrated applications to help businesses attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and delight customers so that they become promoters of those businesses. These integrated applications include social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, e-mail, sales productivity, customer relationship management (CRM), analytics and reporting. The Company’s products include HubSpot Marketing, HubSpot CRM and HubSpot Sales. The Company offers Professional Services and support. It offers professional services to educate and train customers on how to leverage its software platform and inbound marketing methodology to transform how their business attracts, engages and delights customers.

About CGI Group

CGI Group Inc. (CGI), directly or through its subsidiaries, manages information technology (IT) services, as well as business process services (BPS). The Company’s services include the management of IT and business functions (outsourcing), systems integration and consulting, as well as the sale of software solutions. The Company’s segments are United States of America (U.S.); Nordics; Canada; France (including Luxembourg and Morocco) (France); United Kingdom (U.K.); Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (primarily the Netherlands and Germany) (ECS); and Asia Pacific (including Australia, India and the Philippines) (Asia Pacific). Its services in an end-to-end engagement include application development, integration and maintenance; technology infrastructure management; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management. Its Internet Protocol (IP)-based business solutions include CGI Advantage, Momentum, Credit Services Solutions, CGI Atlas360 and CGI Trade360.

