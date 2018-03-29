Head to Head Contrast: Meredith (MDP) and tronc (TRNC)

Meredith (NYSE: MDP) and tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meredith and tronc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meredith $1.71 billion 1.41 $188.92 million $6.04 8.94 tronc $1.52 billion 0.38 $5.53 million $0.18 91.23

Meredith has higher revenue and earnings than tronc. Meredith is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than tronc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Meredith shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of tronc shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Meredith shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of tronc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Meredith and tronc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meredith 0 2 4 0 2.67 tronc 0 0 2 0 3.00

Meredith currently has a consensus price target of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.04%. tronc has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.98%. Given Meredith’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Meredith is more favorable than tronc.

Dividends

Meredith pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. tronc does not pay a dividend. Meredith pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meredith has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Meredith has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, tronc has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meredith and tronc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meredith 16.41% 16.72% 6.34% tronc 0.36% 53.46% 4.14%

Summary

Meredith beats tronc on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations. Its National Media segment includes magazine publishing, custom content and customer relationship marketing, digital and mobile media, brand licensing, database-related activities, and other related operations. Its National Media segment focuses on the food, home, parenthood, and health markets and is a publisher of magazines serving women. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s owned television stations consist of seven CBS affiliates, five FOX affiliates, two MyNetworkTV affiliates, one NBC affiliate, one ABC affiliate and one independent station. The National Media segment also focuses on run-of-press display advertising.

About tronc

tronc, Inc., formerly Tribune Publishing Company, is a media company. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated over 150 titles in nine markets. Its portfolio of news and information brands are in markets, including Los Angeles and San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida; Baltimore, Maryland; Hartford, Connecticut; Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Newport News, Virginia. The Company also offers an array of customized marketing solutions, and publishes a number of niche products, including Hoy and El Sentinel. troncM’s media groups include the Chicago Tribune Media Group, the Los Angeles Times Media Group, the San Diego Media Group, the Sun Sentinel Media Group, the Orlando Sentinel Media Group, The Baltimore Sun Media Group, the Morning Call Media Group and the Daily Press Media Group. troncX consists of the Company’s digital revenues and related digital expenses from more than 130 digital platforms online and mobile applications.

