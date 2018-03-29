Analyzing Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) & Its Rivals

Penumbra (NYSE: PEN) is one of 256 publicly-traded companies in the “MED PRODS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Penumbra to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Penumbra and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $333.76 million $4.65 million 1,064.19 Penumbra Competitors $3.69 billion $127.47 million -2.49

Penumbra’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Penumbra. Penumbra is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 1.40% -0.23% -0.20% Penumbra Competitors -647.19% -110.05% -15.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “MED PRODS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Penumbra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “MED PRODS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Penumbra and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 2 3 0 2.60 Penumbra Competitors 1091 4526 8461 279 2.55

Penumbra currently has a consensus price target of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.65%. As a group, “MED PRODS” companies have a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Penumbra’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Penumbra has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Penumbra has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra’s peers have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc. is a healthcare company focused on interventional therapies. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. It has a portfolio of products that addresses medical conditions and clinical needs across two markets, neuro and peripheral vascular. The conditions that its products address include ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and various peripheral vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures. It focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing products for use by specialist physicians, including interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, interventional neurologists, interventional radiologists and vascular surgeons. Its neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuro Thrombectomy (Ischemic Stroke), Neurovascular Embolization (Brain Aneurysms) and Neurosurgical Tools (Hemorrhagic Stroke). Its peripheral vascular products include Peripheral Vascular Embolization and Peripheral Thrombectomy.

