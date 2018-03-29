Financial Analysis: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) vs. Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) and Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 195.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Properties of America pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Retail Properties of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 13.80% 10.45% 2.66% Retail Properties of America 46.73% 12.36% 6.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Retail Properties of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 4 0 0 1.67 Retail Properties of America 0 1 5 0 2.83

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus target price of $24.88, suggesting a potential upside of 10.60%. Retail Properties of America has a consensus target price of $15.92, suggesting a potential upside of 35.69%. Given Retail Properties of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Retail Properties of America is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Risk & Volatility

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Properties of America has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Retail Properties of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $488.23 million 4.35 $68.00 million $0.70 32.13 Retail Properties of America $538.14 million 4.78 $251.49 million $1.04 11.28

Retail Properties of America has higher revenue and earnings than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. Retail Properties of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Retail Properties of America beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 37 years experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 188 million shoppers annually.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates shopping centers located in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 156 retail operating properties representing 25,832,000 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its retail operating portfolio includes neighborhood and community centers, power centers, and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. As of December 31, 2016, it had identified 10 target markets, including Dallas, Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore, New York, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, Houston, San Antonio, Phoenix and Austin. Its properties include 23rd Street Plaza, Azalea Square I, Boulevard Plaza, Brown’s Lane, Cranberry Square, Denton Crossing, Dorman Center I & II, Edgemont Town Center, Edwards Multiplex, Green’s Corner, Home Depot Plaza, Lake Mary Pointe, Lincoln Park, University Town Center and Winchester Commons.

