Head-To-Head Review: First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) and The Competition

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) is one of 322 publicly-traded companies in the “REAL ESTATE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare First Industrial Realty Trust to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Industrial Realty Trust and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 1 3 4 0 2.38 First Industrial Realty Trust Competitors 1753 8459 9468 260 2.41

First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $32.86, indicating a potential upside of 12.56%. As a group, “REAL ESTATE” companies have a potential upside of 12.25%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $396.40 million $201.45 million 17.37 First Industrial Realty Trust Competitors $1.27 billion $244.24 million -3,164.57

First Industrial Realty Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Industrial Realty Trust. First Industrial Realty Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REAL ESTATE” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 114.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust’s competitors have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 50.82% 14.57% 6.98% First Industrial Realty Trust Competitors 23.09% 7.95% 3.02%

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.4 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2017. For more information, please visit us at www.firstindustrial.com.

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.