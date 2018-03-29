Head to Head Analysis: Nexa Resources (NEXA) & Global Brass and Copper (BRSS)

Nexa Resources (NYSE: NEXA) and Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexa Resources and Global Brass and Copper’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $2.45 billion 0.79 $126.88 million $1.45 11.79 Global Brass and Copper $1.56 billion 0.47 $50.90 million $2.30 14.54

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Global Brass and Copper. Nexa Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Brass and Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Nexa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Global Brass and Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Global Brass and Copper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Global Brass and Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources 6.75% 5.81% 2.82% Global Brass and Copper 3.26% 46.79% 9.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nexa Resources and Global Brass and Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 0 0 6 0 3.00 Global Brass and Copper 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexa Resources currently has a consensus price target of $22.60, indicating a potential upside of 32.24%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Global Brass and Copper.

Dividends

Nexa Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Global Brass and Copper pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Nexa Resources pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Brass and Copper pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

About Global Brass and Copper

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. is a converter, fabricator, processor and distributor of specialized non-ferrous products, including a range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube and fabricated metal component products. The Company operates through three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster. Its Olin Brass segment is engaged in manufacturing, fabricating and converting specialized copper and brass sheet, strip, foil, tube and fabricated products. The Chase Brass segment is engaged in manufacturing brass rod, including round, hexagonal and other shapes. The A.J. Oster segment is engaged in processing and distributing copper and copper-alloy sheet, strip and foil, operating six service centers in the United States, Puerto Rico and Mexico. Its products are used in a range of applications across markets, including the building and housing, munitions, automotive, transportation, coinage, industrial machinery and equipment, and general consumer end markets.

