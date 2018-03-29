Comparing Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) and Its Peers

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) is one of 138 public companies in the “METALS-NON FERR” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lundin Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

This table compares Lundin Mining and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $2.08 billion $426.50 million 11.14 Lundin Mining Competitors $5.77 billion $442.89 million -8.91

Lundin Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lundin Mining. Lundin Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 21.24% 10.91% 6.54% Lundin Mining Competitors -153.78% -11.24% 0.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of shares of all “METALS-NON FERR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of shares of all “METALS-NON FERR” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lundin Mining pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “METALS-NON FERR” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 91.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining’s rivals have a beta of 2.90, indicating that their average share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lundin Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lundin Mining Competitors 1028 3517 3720 164 2.36

As a group, “METALS-NON FERR” companies have a potential upside of 17.06%. Given Lundin Mining’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Lundin Mining rivals beat Lundin Mining on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation is a diversified base metals mining company. The Company is engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, the United States, Portugal, Sweden and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Its segments include Candeleria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, Zinkgruvan, Tenke Fungurume and Other. Its geographical segments include Europe, Asia, South America and North America. It is engaged in producing copper, nickel and zinc. Its operating assets include the Eagle mine located in the United States, the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also owns the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex (Candelaria) located in Chile. It holds an indirect equity interest in the Tenke Fungurume mine located in the DRC and the Freeport Cobalt Oy business (Freeport Cobalt), which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland. It is engaged in drilling on the Elida porphyry project.

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.