Head-To-Head Review: Regal Beloit (RBC) & II-VI (IIVI)

Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) and II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Regal Beloit and II-VI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Beloit 0 6 7 0 2.54 II-VI 0 1 9 0 2.90

Regal Beloit presently has a consensus price target of $86.18, suggesting a potential upside of 23.20%. II-VI has a consensus price target of $53.80, suggesting a potential upside of 36.20%. Given II-VI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe II-VI is more favorable than Regal Beloit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Regal Beloit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of II-VI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Regal Beloit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of II-VI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Regal Beloit pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. II-VI does not pay a dividend. Regal Beloit pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regal Beloit has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Regal Beloit and II-VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Beloit 6.34% 9.64% 4.92% II-VI 8.08% 11.10% 6.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regal Beloit and II-VI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Beloit $3.36 billion 0.92 $213.00 million $4.74 14.76 II-VI $972.05 million 2.54 $95.27 million $1.32 29.92

Regal Beloit has higher revenue and earnings than II-VI. Regal Beloit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than II-VI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Regal Beloit has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, II-VI has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

II-VI beats Regal Beloit on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment, with its principal line of business in medium and large electric motors, power generation products, high-performance drives and controls and capacitors; the Climate Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in small motors, controls and air moving products, and the Power Transmission Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in power transmission gearing, hydraulic pump drives, open gearing and specialty mechanical products which control motion and torque. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distributors and end users. It operates distribution facilities in Plainfield, Indiana; McAllen, Texas; LaVergne, Tennessee, and Florence, Kentucky.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names. The II-VI Photonics segment manufactures crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers and opto-electronic modules for use in optical communication networks and other consumer and commercial applications. The II-VI Performance Products segment designs, manufactures and markets infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for military, medical and commercial laser imaging applications.

