Reviewing Cavium (CAVM) and PMC-Sierra (PMCS)

Cavium (NASDAQ: CAVM) and PMC-Sierra (NASDAQ:PMCS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cavium and PMC-Sierra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavium -7.00% 14.07% 6.74% PMC-Sierra 5.03% 4.71% 3.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cavium and PMC-Sierra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavium 0 9 7 0 2.44 PMC-Sierra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cavium presently has a consensus target price of $80.08, suggesting a potential upside of 0.91%. Given Cavium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cavium is more favorable than PMC-Sierra.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Cavium shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cavium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cavium and PMC-Sierra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavium $984.02 million 5.63 -$68.85 million ($1.02) -77.80 PMC-Sierra N/A N/A N/A $0.02 582.50

PMC-Sierra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cavium. Cavium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PMC-Sierra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cavium beats PMC-Sierra on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cavium Company Profile

Cavium, Inc. is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance. A range of its products also include a suite of embedded security protocols that enable unified threat management (UTM), secure connectivity, network perimeter protection and deep packet inspection (DPI). The Company sells its products to networking original equipment manufacturers (OEM), which sell into the enterprise, datacenter, service provider, and broadband and consumer markets. In the enterprise market, its products are used in routers, switches, storage appliances, server connectivity for networking and storage, wireless local area networks and UTM.

PMC-Sierra Company Profile

PMC-Sierra, Inc. (PMC) is a semiconductor and software solution innovator transforming networks that connect, move, and store Big Data. The Company designs, develops, markets and supports semiconductor, embedded software, and board level solutions. The Company has approximately 700 different semiconductor devices that are sold to equipment and design manufacturers, who in turn supply their equipment principally to enterprises, Cloud Data Centers and carriers worldwide. The Company provides solutions for its customers across a range of applications and industry protocols. PMC’s portfolio of semiconductor devices is used in various applications of storage and communications network infrastructure equipment and enable the transporting and storing of digital data in a secure manner. The Company’s semiconductor devices enable networking equipment primarily in three market segments: Storage, Optical and Mobile networks.

