Morgan Stanley Cuts Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Price Target to $32.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,380.15, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.91 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.6 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.3 billion.

