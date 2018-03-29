Healthcare Trust Of America’s (HTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group currently has a $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

HTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.82.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) opened at $26.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,196.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.26. Healthcare Trust Of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $173.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.07 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 2.19%. research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

