Healthequity Inc (HQY) VP Jon Soldan Sells 995 Shares

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Jon Soldan sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $60,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,242.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Healthequity stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 699,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,978. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $3,754.12, a PE ratio of 79.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthequity by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Healthequity to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Healthequity to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

