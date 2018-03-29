Financial Survey: Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) and Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD) and Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Heartland Express and Genesee & Wyoming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Express 3 3 1 0 1.71 Genesee & Wyoming 0 3 5 0 2.63

Heartland Express currently has a consensus target price of $21.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.57%. Genesee & Wyoming has a consensus target price of $80.20, indicating a potential upside of 14.02%. Given Heartland Express’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heartland Express is more favorable than Genesee & Wyoming.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Express and Genesee & Wyoming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Express 12.38% 7.84% 5.49% Genesee & Wyoming 24.87% 5.23% 2.30%

Dividends

Heartland Express pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Genesee & Wyoming does not pay a dividend. Heartland Express pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heartland Express and Genesee & Wyoming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Express $607.34 million 2.50 $75.17 million $0.90 20.29 Genesee & Wyoming $2.21 billion 2.00 $549.05 million $8.77 8.02

Genesee & Wyoming has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Express. Genesee & Wyoming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of Heartland Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Genesee & Wyoming shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Heartland Express shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Genesee & Wyoming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Heartland Express has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesee & Wyoming has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genesee & Wyoming beats Heartland Express on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services. All tractors are equipped with mobile communication systems. Its primary customers include retailers and manufacturers. It provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California. The Company provides truckload services across the United States and parts of Canada. As of December 31, 2016, it had operated 20 terminal facilities throughout the contiguous United States in addition to its terminal and corporate headquarters in North Liberty, Iowa.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and operates freight railroads across the world. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or leased 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions. The Company operates through three segments, which include North American Operations, Australian Operations and U.K./European Operations. In North America, the Company has operations in eight regions, such as Central, Coastal (which includes industrial switching and port operations), Midwest, Mountain West (which includes industrial switching operations), Northeast, Pacific, Southern and Canada. Outside the United States, the Company has operations in two regions: Australia and the United Kingdom/Europe (which consists of operations in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Poland, as well as the provision of management and technical support through Freightliner to Saudi Arabia Railway Company).

