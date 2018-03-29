HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €105.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.74% from the stock’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($123.46) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS set a €86.50 ($106.79) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($103.70) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €95.26 ($117.61).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock remained flat at $€79.70 ($98.40) during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm has a market cap of $16,250.00 and a P/E ratio of 17.29. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €76.94 ($94.99) and a one year high of €96.00 ($118.52).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

