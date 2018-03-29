Helios Advantage Income Fund (HAV) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.26

News headlines about Helios Advantage Income Fund (NYSE:HAV) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Helios Advantage Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 44.9848315449697 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

About Helios Advantage Income Fund

Helios Advantage Income Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks a high level of current income. The Fund seeks capital growth as a secondary investment objective. It invests a majority of its total assets in below-investment-grade debt securities.

