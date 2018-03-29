Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,380,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 5,862,151 shares.The stock last traded at $3.21 and had previously closed at $3.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HMNY shares. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $132.49, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Helios and Matheson Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Helios and Matheson Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios and Matheson Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Helios and Matheson Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Helios and Matheson Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios and Matheson Analytics

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services.

