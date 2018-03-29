Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($71.60) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($74.07) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. equinet set a €57.00 ($70.37) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($72.84) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($79.01) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.00 ($67.90).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock traded up €1.20 ($1.48) during trading on Thursday, reaching €53.00 ($65.43). 127,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1 year low of €39.08 ($48.25) and a 1 year high of €59.10 ($72.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $6,050.00 and a P/E ratio of 16.06.

WARNING: “HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/hella-gmbh-58-00-price-target-by-kepler-capital-markets-analysts-updated.html.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.