Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stake Lifted by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.04. The company had a trading volume of 403,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,319. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.16 and a one year high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7,237.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $294,310.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,595.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HP shares. Tudor Pickering raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.04.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/helmerich-payne-inc-hp-position-boosted-by-meadow-creek-investment-management-llc-updated.html.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.