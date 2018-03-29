Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) PT Set at €109.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €109.00 ($134.57) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($127.16) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas set a €124.00 ($153.09) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Baader Bank set a €114.00 ($140.74) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.50 ($127.78) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS set a €104.00 ($128.40) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €121.75 ($150.31).

HEN3 stock opened at €106.50 ($131.48) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($160.06). The firm has a market cap of $45,850.00 and a P/E ratio of 18.52.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

