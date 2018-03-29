Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Reduced by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 218,900 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,183,522,000 after buying an additional 1,742,936 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,349,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,934 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,061,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,522 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,413,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,536,000 after acquiring an additional 633,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,450,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 496,336 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Progressive to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo set a $55.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

Progressive Corp (PGR) traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 888,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,527. The company has a market cap of $35,105.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $62.74.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through the Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

