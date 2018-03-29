Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Lifted by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,100 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Newmont Mining worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,637,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,946,000 after buying an additional 4,440,876 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 15,346,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,466 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,500,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,930,000 after acquiring an additional 428,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,856,000 after purchasing an additional 410,435 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,751,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE NEM) traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,981. The company has a market cap of $20,821.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.38 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Newmont Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Newmont Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -311.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Newmont Mining from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.79.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $229,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 1,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $37,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,096 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,450 shares of company stock valued at $680,266 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

