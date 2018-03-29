Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stake in MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,400 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of MTGE Investment worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTGE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MTGE Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MTGE Investment by 62.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of MTGE Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MTGE Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MTGE Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised MTGE Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE) opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $824.36, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. MTGE Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

MTGE Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million. MTGE Investment had a net margin of 177.04% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. MTGE Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.48%.

In other MTGE Investment news, SVP Christopher Kuehl sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $63,740.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

MTGE Investment Profile

MTGE Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, finances and manages a leveraged portfolio of real estate-related investments, which include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, other mortgage-related investments and other real estate investments.

