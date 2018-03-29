Hercules Technology Growth Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Media stories about Hercules Technology Growth Capital (NYSE:HTGC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hercules Technology Growth Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.691489739497 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC) opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.96, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Hercules Technology Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Hercules Technology Growth Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Technology Growth Capital had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Technology Growth Capital will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Hercules Technology Growth Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Hercules Technology Growth Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush raised Hercules Technology Growth Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hercules Technology Growth Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hercules Technology Growth Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Hercules Technology Growth Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.48.

Hercules Technology Growth Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company is an internally managed, non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Company focuses on providing senior secured venture growth loans to venture capital-backed companies in a range of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries.

