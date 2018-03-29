Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Given a $34.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) has been given a $34.00 price objective by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.

HRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

HRTX stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,861.87, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.87. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 230.70% and a negative net margin of 641.87%. analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,826.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $151,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,680. 19.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 754,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 65,260 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 121,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

