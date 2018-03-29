Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of Hershey worth $15,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,299,000 after buying an additional 2,299,115 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,368,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,949,000 after buying an additional 582,715 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,830,000 after purchasing an additional 194,263 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,885,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,251,000 after purchasing an additional 588,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,694,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,322,000 after purchasing an additional 477,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,260,400.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.08. 73,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,583.04, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $95.21 and a 12-month high of $116.49.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Hershey had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $108.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/hershey-co-hsy-position-lifted-by-glenmede-trust-co-na-updated.html.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.