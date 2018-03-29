Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.08

Headlines about Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hess Midstream Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.1747698046338 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $18.61. 6,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,828. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.60 million. equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HESM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

In other news, COO John A. Gatling bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP is a fee-based, traditional master limited partnership formed to own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The Company’s assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota (collectively referred as the Bakken).

