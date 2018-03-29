Hexcel Co. (HXL) Holdings Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,901,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,320 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Hexcel worth $117,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Hexcel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 118,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after buying an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 27,174 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $1,739,407.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,626,584.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 25,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,758.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.53. 116,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,586. The firm has a market cap of $5,801.13, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.70 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Hexcel Corporation is a composites company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered honeycomb and structures, for use in Commercial Aerospace, Space and Defense and Industrial markets.

