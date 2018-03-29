Hezy Shaked Sells 20,000 Shares of Tilly's Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly's Inc (NYSE:TLYS) insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $236,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hezy Shaked also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 7th, Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $136,200.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $134,800.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Hezy Shaked sold 30,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $400,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $285,400.00.

Shares of Tilly's Inc (NYSE TLYS) opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Tilly's Inc has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $323.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of -0.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tilly's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilly's in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly's by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 245,115 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in Tilly's by 1,374.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 51,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Tilly's by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 103,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tilly's during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tilly's by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes branded, fashion and styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms and dresses.

