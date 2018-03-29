Insider Selling: HFF, Inc. (HF) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) insider Kevin Mackenzie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $239,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HFF, Inc. (HF) traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 147,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,888. HFF, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,886.78, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Get HFF alerts:

HFF (NYSE:HF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. HFF had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.80 million. equities research analysts predict that HFF, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities lowered HFF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HFF in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded HFF from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HFF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HFF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in HFF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in HFF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HFF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/hff-inc-hf-insider-kevin-mackenzie-sells-5000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

HFF Company Profile

HFF, Inc is a holding company. The Company holds the partnership interests in Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. and HFF Securities L.P. (together, the Operating Partnerships), held through the subsidiary HFF Partnership Holdings, LLC, and all of the outstanding shares of Holliday GP Corp. (Holliday GP).

Receive News & Ratings for HFF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HFF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.