Canaccord Genuity Boosts HgCapital Trust (HGT) Price Target to GBX 2,085

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 2,050 ($28.32) to GBX 2,085 ($28.81) in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the investment trust’s stock.

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) opened at GBX 17.80 ($0.25) on Tuesday. HgCapital Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 1,476.45 ($20.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,813.34 ($25.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $649.45 and a P/E ratio of 5.17.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

