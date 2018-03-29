Highpower International (HPJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,383. The company has a market cap of $55.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.47. Highpower International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Highpower International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

About Highpower International

Highpower International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of nickel metal hydride rechargeable batteries (Ni-MH) and lithium batteries for both consumer and industrial applications. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium Batteries, Ni-MH Batteries and New Material.

