Hills Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,496 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Simonbaker & Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Simonbaker & Partners LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 19,112 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,778 shares in the company, valued at $16,254,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Vetr raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.39 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $722,086.56, a PE ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $97.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 115.07%.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/hills-bank-trust-co-trims-stake-in-microsoft-co-msft.html.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.