Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 108,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 790.4% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 50,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 130,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 79,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $31,813.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $128,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,487.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,199 shares of company stock worth $1,893,807 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.11 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ MU) traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,946,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,897,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $60,771.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 38.68%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

